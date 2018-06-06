John O’Shea signs a one-year deal with Reading

Reading have agreed to sign veteran defender John O’Shea on a one-year deal.

The 37-year-old, who had a highly decorated spell at Manchester United, is out of contract at Sunderland and will join the Championship Royals on July 1.

Reading boss Paul Clement said: “John has played and won at the very highest level — he has won five Premier League titles, been part of a European Cup-winning side and earned 118 caps for his country.

“He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities.”

O’Shea played 40 times for the Black Cats last season, but could not help them avoid relegation to League One.

That did not put Clement off, though, who added: “We looked very carefully at John’s recent playing statistics and he played a total of 40 games for Sunderland last season; he is still incredibly fit and a hugely motivated individual.

“So we look forward to him being a big contributor out on the pitch next season.”

O’Shea becomes the third summer signing for the Royals, who narrowly avoided joining Sunderland in the bottom three, after Andy Yiadom and David Meyler already penned terms at the Madejski Stadium.