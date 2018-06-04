Manuel Pellegrini mugged at gunpoint in Chile

West Ham manager’s wife had purse stolen during the incident on Saturday evening
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been mugged at gunpoint in Chile, according to reports. Photo: Getty Images

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been mugged at gunpoint in Chile, according to reports.

The 64-year-old was travelling to a restaurant in Santiago with his wife and friends when targeted by a gang.

Chilean newspaper La Cuarta reported that Pellegrini’s wife had her purse stolen during the incident on Saturday evening. The gang reportedly shot at police before fleeing in a stolen car.

The recently-appointed West Ham boss thanked the police in a tweet in Spanish.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to Carabdechile for their speedy and brave reaction.

“I’m thankful for the support of the people. I hope they give the Carabineros (police) more resources to solve the problem of delinquency as soon as possible.”

Chile-born Pellegrini was appointed West Ham boss in May, having previously managed the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, River Plate and, most recently, Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

