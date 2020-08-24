Jeff Hendrick joins Newcastle on a four-year deal

Republic of Ireland midfielder left Burnley this summer after four years at Turf Moor

Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle on a four-year deal. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle on a four-year deal. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

 

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick has signed a four-year deal with Newcastle, the Magpies have announced.

The 28-year-old, who was out of contract a Burnley at the end of last season, has joined their Premier League rivals after making 139 appearances for the Clarets.

Hendrick, who was named in the Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League clashes with Bulgaria and Finland on Monday, told NUFC TV: “It’s a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it’s one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there.

“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League, but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.

“I’m looking forward to it — I can’t wait.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.