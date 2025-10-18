Ulster extend unbeaten start to the season as they sink Sharks in Durban

Ulster's Werner Kok runs in to score a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

URC: Sharks 26 Ulster 34

Ulster extended their 100 per cent record to three matches in the United Rugby Championship with a 34-26 bonus-point win over the Sharks in Durban.

Michael Lowry and Werner Kok were on the scoreboard in the opening 20 minutes and despite Siya Kolisi’s response the visitors led 20-5 at half-time.

Makazole Mapimpi’s try early in the second half – after Ulster backrow Sean Reffell departed with a shoulder injury having only come on at the interval – threatened a comeback from a team featuring five Springboks.

But the home side lost their discipline with Vincent Koch and Mapimpi were yellow-carded, with the latter upgraded to a 20-minute red card after review.

Ulster crossed for the third time through Tom Stewart to open up more daylight and Callum Reid, after a Sharks penalty try, took the game away from their hosts, for whom Andre Esterhuizen had the final say.

Ulster’s Nathan Doak converted all four tries and kicked two penalties to end the contest with 14 points.

SHARKS: E van der Merwe; E Hooker, J Julius, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; S Masuku, G Williams; O Nche, B Mbonambi, V Koch; E Etzebeth, M Orie; S Kolisi, V Tshituka (capt), Phepsi Buthelezi.

Replacements: R Dreyer for Buthelezi (53 mins); F Mbatha for Mbonambi, S Matanzima for Nche (both 59); E Tshituka for Dreyer (65); J Hendrikse for Masuku (68); L Am for Mapimpi (76); B Hlekani for Tshituka (77).

Yellow card: Koch (52 mins);

Red card: M Mapimpi (57 mins, bunker review).

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson; I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: J Postlethwaite for McCloskey (33 mins); S Reffell for Augustus (h-t); T O’Toole for Wilson (44); R Herring for Reffell (46); C Reid for Crean (52); Wilson for Hume (62-73); J Hopes for Henderson (74); C McKee for Doak, J Flannery for Murphy (both 78).

Yellow card: O’Toole (62 mins)

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).