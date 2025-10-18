Erling Haaland goalscoring run continues as double secures win for Manchester City at Everton

Erling Haaland heads home Manchester City's opening goal during the Premier League game against Everton at Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City 2 [Haaland 58, 63] Everton 0

Erling Haaland continued his blistering start to the season as his quickfire second-half double propelled Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton.

The prolific Norwegian took his tally for the campaign to a staggering 23 goals in just 13 appearances for club and country with a decisive intervention in a tight Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland broke the deadlock with a powerful header on 58 minutes before following up with a left-footed strike five minutes later.

Prior to that City had found Everton stubborn at the back with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who signed a new contract this week, maintaining his fine recent form.

The visitors, although missing the dynamism of on-loan City player Jack Grealish, were also a threat on occasions at the other end.

Haaland had been having a relatively quiet game but his clinical finishes either side of the hour mark again showed why defences can never rest easy in the 25-year-old’s presence.

He has now scored in 11 successive games for either City or Norway and, with 96 Premier League goals under his belt, is fast approaching a century in the competition after just 105 appearances.

Overall he has scored 138 in 155 games for the club since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Crystal Palace 3 [Mateta 64, 69, 90+7 pen] Bournemouth [Kroupi 7, 38; Christie 89]

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, but he will still be thinking about the one that got away after Crystal Palace drew 3-3 against Bournemouth.

The French striker spurned a glorious chance to win it for the Eagles, firing over from just eight yards out, at the end of a frantic encounter between two in-form sides.

Ryan Christie thought he had fired Bournemouth to the top of the Premier League – for a couple of hours at least – after he scored with a minute of normal time remaining.

But after Bafode Diakite was adjudged to have fouled Marc Guehi at a corner, Mateta slotted in the penalty to ensure Palace stretched their unbeaten home record to 10 matches.

However, when Mateta was presented with a chance to win it by Eddie Nketiah he blazed the opportunity high over the crossbar.

A draw was probably a fair result, however, after an enthralling affair between these two upwardly mobile sides.

Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Mateta made his France debut last week, and on this evidence the Cherries’ teenage forward Junior Kroupi will not be far behind after he stole the show in the first half.

The 19-year-old was plucked from the French second division after scoring 22 goals in 30 games for Lorient last season, and he made the step-up look simple.

Both league meetings between these sides last season finished goalless, but Kroupi ensured that would not be the case this time around when he found the net after only seven minutes.

He did not need to look far for it, heading home from about six inches after Justin Kluivert’s inswinging corner ricocheted through to him at the far post.

Bournemouth doubled their lead after a powerful run from sought-after winger Antoine Semenyo, who drilled in a low cross which was misjudged by Guehi and volleyed home first-time by Kroupi.

Sunderland 2 [Mukiele 16; Krejki og 90+2] Wolves 0

Sunderland edged to their fourth Premier League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over strugglers Wolves.

Nordi Mukiele sent the Black Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light with a low effort that bounced between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The visitors controlled the game after half-time but were unable to convert from promising positions, and saw good chances from substitutes Tolu Arokodare and Jackson Tchatchoua miss the target towards the end.

Any hopes of a possible comeback were then ended when Ladislav Krejci deflected the ball into his own net in stoppage time, leaving Vitor Pereira’s Wolves rooted to the bottom of the standings as Sunderland wrapped up three points.

Burnley 2 [Ugochukwu 18, Tchaouna 68] Leeds United 0

Loum Tchaouna struck a second-half stunner as Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League’s battle between two newly-promoted sides at Turf Moor.

French substitute Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion from 30 yards after Lesley Ugochukwu had headed the Clarets into a half-time lead.

Burnley’s second league victory of the season halted a five-game winless run and lifted them out of the bottom three, while toothless Leeds remain 15th after slipping to their fourth league defeat of the campaign.

Danny Welbeck scores Brighton's second goal during the Premier League game against Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Brighton 2 [Welbeck 41, 84] Newcastle United 1 [Woltemade 76]

Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton recorded a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s visitors looked to have rescued a point their efforts warranted when Nick Woltemade produced a sublime moment of skill to equalise with a devilish back-heel, 14 minutes from time.

Brighton had gone ahead in the first half through Welbeck, who clipped a lovely finish past Nick Pope after Newcastle’s midfield had seemingly evaporated.

And the former England forward produced another flash of poise and precision to bend home an 84th-minute winner, as Fabian Hurzeler’s side made it three wins this season against Champions League opposition.

Newcastle might wonder fairly how they had lost a game which they largely had seemed