Spain announce Luis Enrique as their new manager

Former Barcelona manager led Catalan club to the Champions League and two La Ligas
The Spanish Football Federation named former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as their new manager. Photograph: Getty Images

Spain have named Luis Enrique as their new head coach after Fernando Hierro stepped down from temporary charge following their last-16 World Cup exit to Russia, the Spanish Football Federation (SFF) have announced.

The former Barcelona manager has signed a two-year contract to take charge of his country. Spain sacked Julen Lopetegui just two days before their opening World Cup game against Portugal in Sochi, with the director of football, Hierro, named as his replacement in the interim.

Spain’s newly-installed sporting director, José Francisco Molina, said: “We need a successful coach, who’s modern and who knows the game style but can make small adjustments. We can’t swipe everything clean, with regards to all the work carried out.” His first game in charge will be a friendly against England, on September 8th at Wembley.

The president of the SFF, Luis Rubiales, added: “The decision to appoint Luis Enrique was unanimous. We liked his commitment and he has turned down better paid jobs to coach the Spanish national team.”

