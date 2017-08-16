Everton complete €49m swoop for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton have completed the club-record signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea, for a fee believed to be around £45 million (€49.3 million).

The 27-year-old Iceland midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and becomes the Toffees’ eighth summer arrival.

“Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” Sigurdsson told evertontv.

“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table – and does that throughout the season.”