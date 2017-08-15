Zinedine Zidane ‘upset’ by Cristiano Ronaldo suspension

Real Madrid waiting for disciplinary meeting on Wednesday before deciding next move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches following his sending off in the Spanish Super Cup. Stringer/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches following his sending off in the Spanish Super Cup. Stringer/AFP

 

Real Madrid will wait until the Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee meeting on Wednesday before deciding their next move over Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match ban.

The Portuguese was handed the suspension by the RFEF after pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who had just sent him off during Real’s 3-1 win over Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final first leg at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Ronaldo had scored Real’s second goal but was shown a first yellow card for removing his shirt during the celebrations and picked up a second caution for diving after going down in the Barca area under pressure from defender Samuel Umtiti.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s second leg, Real manager Zinedine Zidane said of Ronaldo’s punishment: “I hope that when they meet, they look at it thoroughly.

“I’m upset that he’s been suspended for five games after what happened. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m telling you how I feel after watching the match again. How is it not going to bother me?

Zinedine Zidane has said he is ‘upset’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match suspension. Photograph: Javier Lopez/EPA
Zinedine Zidane has said he is ‘upset’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match suspension. Photograph: Javier Lopez/EPA

“I don’t interfere with the work of the referee, we can all make mistakes, but it’s annoying that he’s got five games after what happened.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Zidane was quoted on Real’s website as saying he hoped Ronaldo was not being judged unduly by the game’s authorities.

Integrity

He said: “Everyone can have their opinion but Cristiano Ronaldo is upset because he wants to play and when he doesn’t play he’s not happy; I hope they’ve not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity.

“We’re upset that we are not going to have him with us for a long time. We’ll wait to see what happens tomorrow. The disciplinary committee is going to meet tomorrow and after that we’ll see what we’re going to do.”

The RFEF handed the 32-year-old a five-game ban — one for the red card and another four for pushing the official before making his way off the pitch — on Monday, leaving Real with 10 working days to appeal the sanction.

Ronaldo was found guilty of ‘Violation of article 96 of the Disciplinary Code’, which relates to using “mild force” against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking.

The offence carries a ban of up to 12 matches, with Ronaldo being handed the minimum punishment of four games.

He has also been fined €3,805 for the two sanctions, with Real fined €1,750.

Ronaldo will miss the second leg of the Supercopa at the Bernabeu, as well as the Spanish and European champions’ opening four LaLiga matches against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.