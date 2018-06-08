EFL clubs no longer obliged to produce matchday programmes

A number of clubs requested a reversal of mandatory publication rule due to costs
EFL clubs are no longer required to compulsorily produce a match programme, the governing body has announced. Photo: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images

EFL clubs are no longer required to compulsorily produce a match programme, the governing body has announced.

At the request of a number of clubs, the EFL addressed the issue of mandatory publication of a match programme at its summer conference.

And regulations were amended so the publication of a programme is no longer required.

The EFL said: “Mandatory publication of a programme was required due to a number of the EFL’s partnership, sponsorship and opt-in agreements.

“EFL clubs approved an amendment which allows clubs to opt out of providing advertising in match programmes on the basis it is replaced with other inventory.

“This amendment will mean that the requirement to deliver programme advertising in the EFL regulations will only apply if a match programme is produced.

“The amended regulation provides each club with the option to determine whether or not they publish a match programme.”

