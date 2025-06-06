Hallgrímsson stresses Ireland’s World Cup ambitions before valuable Senegal test

With Troy Parrott at risk of missing the match through illness, Evan Ferguson could start up front for Ireland against Senegal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Friendly international: Republic of Ireland v Senegal, Aviva Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – live on RTÉ 2

The Republic of Ireland’s upturn in results under Heimir Hallgrímsson could be halted on Friday night by a Senegal side that brings quality from the Premier League, Saudi Pro League and across Europe to the Aviva Stadium.

The absence of former Liverpool great Sadio Mané barely weakens the Lions of Teranga.

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye, Everton team-mates of Jake O’Brien, were a positive presence at Goodison Park last season, while Ismaïla Sarr excelled during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Aston Villa.

Add Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and Nicolas Jackson, who scored 10 goals as Chelsea’s primary striker, to the equation and Ireland could face a chastising 90 minutes.

Senegal have made enormous strides at youth level in recent years, but their most successful coach, Aliou Cissé was released by the government, as the sports ministry pay his wages, despite support from the Senegal football federation. Cissé was immediately recruited by Libya as Pape Thiaw took over as manager of Senegal.

They finish their mini-tour against England at Nottingham’s City Ground on Tuesday.

That fixture partially explains how the FAI was able to arrange to welcome the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions to Dublin for the first time, but the Ireland manager emphasises the value of this game in advance of key World Cup qualifiers against Hungary on September 6th and away to Portugal in October.

“If you look at Senegal’s matches and how they play, there is massive physicality,” said Hallgrímsson. “I’d say not only speed but running power, they come at you again and again, they look for the space behind you, so we will be tested defensively, massively in this game.

“In their last 22 games they haven’t lost [in 90 minutes, they lost the 2024 Afcon quarter-final to Ivory Coast on penalties] which is amazing for a national team to play 22 games without losing, and then they lost to Algeria [in September 2023]. Before that again, they went nine games without losing so they are a massive team – the first goal is important.

“Another aspect of the game is their individual qualities are similar to Portugal, all their players can hurt you, so one-v-ones will be important. Everything happens a little bit quicker, when we need to defend and that’s a good step. If we are ready for that it’s a good preparation for Hungary and Portugal.”

The decision not to disrupt the summer holidays of Championship players, Josh Cullen and Finn Azaz in particular, leaves a hole in the midfield that should be filled by Will Smallbone and Jason Knight, although the Spanish-born John Joe Patrick Finn has trained with the squad all week.

John Joe Patrick Finn plays for French club Stade Reims. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The 6ft4in defensive midfielder from French side Stade Reims would bring a much needed physical presence to the spine of Hallgrímsson’s team, although the 21-year-old may not be ready for international football.

“He wanted to commit to Ireland,” said Hallgrímsson. “I think he had two or three other nations to choose from and that is something as an association we need to look at because there are going to be a lot of dual nationalities in the future.

[ Conor McGregor, Eoin Morgan and the nationality question in international sportOpens in new window ]

“A good kid, he obviously has to grow a little bit more as a player to be starting for Ireland, but we thought it was a good moment to look at him, to see him and he’s done well in training. But we see he needs to improve in certain areas and that is the message to take home.”

The coach’s comment indicates that a midfield trio of Smallbone, Knight and Ipswich Town’s Jack Taylor will start in front of Brenford’s new goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and a back four of Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Robbie Brady.

O’Brien and Celtic’s Liam Scales are alternative options in defence against Senegal and when Ireland travel to Luxembourg next Tuesday.

Troy Parrott could miss out with a bug, which suggests that Evan Ferguson or Adam Idah will lead the line as Festy Ebosele and Kasey McAteer attack off the wings.

The plan for September is to return the currently injured Sammie Szmodics and Chiedozie Ogbene to the side.

Hallgrímsson continued to express his belief that Ireland can directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America despite Portugal underlining their strength thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner in Wednesday’s Nations League semi-final defeat of Germany in Munich.

“I don’t think that game will matter when it comes to October, when we face them. Obviously the campaign is tough. If you end up second, you need to go through two playoff matches to qualify.

“So everybody’s eyes at the beginning of the tournament are on first spot. And I think looking at the group, there will be lost points, even for Portugal. So we just need to take care of ourselves and let’s see where that brings us.”

IRELAND (possible): Kelleher (Brentford); Doherty (Wolves), Collins (Brentford), O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Brady (Preston); Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Knight (Bristol City), Smallbone (Southampton), Taylor (Ipswich Town), McAteer (Leicester City); Ferguson (Brighton).

SENEGAL (possible): Mendy (Al Ahil); Diatta (Monaco), Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Niakhaté (Olympique Lyonnais), Jakobs (Galatasaray); P Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Gueye (Everton), Camara (Renaissance Berkane); Ndiaye (Everton), Jackson (Chelsea), I Sarr (Crystal Palace).