Comeback kid Robbie Brady hopes career renaissance takes him and Ireland all the way to the World Cup

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady during training in Dublin this week ahead of Friday's friendly against Senegal at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

When Robbie Brady ghosted between Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to head home Wes Hoolahan’s cross in the 85th minute of the Republic of Ireland’s final group game at Euro 2016, everyone settled in for an epic international career.

That was Brady’s fifth goal from 26 caps. Currently, he has 10 goals from 70 appearances.

Four days after scoring the winner against Italy in Lille, Brady converted a second-minute penalty against host nation France before a respectable 2-1 loss proved Ireland’s last taste of major tournament football.

The FAI duly named the former Manchester United youth star as their international player of the season – an award he received for the second time this week.

“It shows how s**t you’ve all been if I’m winning this,” Brady informed his team-mates, to loud laughter.

“This one means a little bit more to me,” he added ahead of Ireland’s friendly against Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. “In 2016, I was a lot younger and playing really well at the time. Not that I expected to win then, because I was in a really good team, but I was in really good form.

“To come back now, after a little time out, the staff have helped me to get back to a level where I feel comfortable. I am playing some good football at the minute and really enjoying it, so it means a lot to me.”

Now 33, the Dubliner’s career had become a series of injury-stalled “what if” moments. John O’Shea’s decision to call on Brady in 2024, when he was interim Ireland manager, was a turning point.

There are several reasons why Brady remains central to manager Heimir Hallgrímsson’s plans. His goal and assist in a vital 2-1 defeat of Finland last year was a timely reminder of his ability. Ireland has had a shortage of left-backs for a generation, so that aspect is in his favour. His left foot is also quite the weapon for set-pieces, which adds further value to the Preston North End man.

Robbie Brady heads home Ireland's winning goal against Italy in the Euro 2016 group game in Lille, France. Photograph: Carl Recine/Livepic/Reuters

“First of all, he is a good footballer,” said Hallgrímsson of Brady. “But his experience, his knowledge, his character, his leadership skills – it is really important for us to have a player like him because we have such a young squad that is lacking the experience. We are really fortunate to have him.”

After the 2020/21 season, Burnley cut Brady loose, which prompted the FAI to provide him with a fitness plan. Bournemouth revived his club career six month later, before he secured a move to Preston North End in 2022. He recently signed a contract extension at Deepdale.

By 2023, however, his international career looked to be over when Stephen Kenny, the manager at the time, stopped calling him into camp.

The friendly against Senegal, as well as next Tuesday’s away match against Luxembourg, are tune-ups ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We know what it means to everybody,” said Brady. “We know what a lift it will give the country, to go and qualify for a World Cup.

“And personally, it would be absolutely incredible to go and play in a World Cup. It will be full steam ahead now come September. Get ourselves in the best shape we can and be ready to go.”

Brady accepts that the upcoming qualification campaign is his last chance to feature at another major tournament.

“There’s no lying about it, I’m not getting any younger. But the team we have now, it’s a physical, young team and it suited me to come in and play the role I’ve played.

“It’s been great for me. We’ll be looking forward to this tournament, we’ll be looking to start well and hopefully qualify. But yeah, I’ll be looking at this as probably the last [chance], there are no secrets about it.”