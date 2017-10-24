David Unsworth - Is he up to the job at Everton?

Everton’s David Unsworth wants the manager’s job permanently after being put in temporary charge following Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

Here’s a look at what he has to offer.

WINNING MENTALITY

It may only be Premier League 2 but Unsworth guided Everton’s Under-23s to the title last season. The way he handled himself and what he achieved earned him a lot of credit within the club.

UNDERSTANDING EVERTON

His two spells at the club as a player spanning 11 years and 350 appearances, followed by his involvement in the Toffees’ academy, means no-one can doubt his Evertonian credentials. His approach with the Under-23s, both on the pitch and encouraging them to buy into the club’s community ethos off it, highlighted his understanding.

AFFINITY WITH PLAYERS

‘Rhino’, as he is affectionately known, is a popular figure within the club, from chairman Bill Kenwright right down to the academy players. His more personable approach would be a welcome departure for the first-team squad who have struggled to get used to Koeman’s stand-offish, distant manner.

FANS’ FAVOURITE

For several weeks a growing section of supporters have been calling for his internal promotion, although the case for his elevation probably had more to do with finding an escape from Koeman rather than seriously considering his credentials. His first one-game spell as interim manager after Roberto Martinez was sacked in May 2016 was well received, mainly because he gave some of the club’s academy players a chance, and there will be those clamouring for him to do similarly to inject some life into a lacklustre squad.

HISTORY ON HIS SIDE

The more romantic element will point to the fact that the only post-war managers to win a trophy at Everton were former players. Harry Catterick, Howard Kendall and, the last to achieve the feat in 1995, Joe Royle all wore the blue shirt with distinction. Those supporters of a more emotional disposition will hope Unsworth can follow in their footsteps.