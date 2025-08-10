Brendan Rodgers believes Adam Idah needs competition to thrive up front for Celtic

Celtic's Adam Idah is challenged by Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington during the Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie. Photograph: Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2 [Nygren 27; Hatate 66]

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Republic of Ireland international striker Adam Idah will be better if he can get some competition up front.

The champions eased to a 2-0 win at Aberdeen thanks to goals in either half from midfielders Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate, but Idah struggled to make an impact in the centre forward position.

The 24-year-old was expected to kick on after Kyogo Furuhashi left in January, but Daizen Maeda took on the mantle of Celtic’s main goalscorer after moving inside from a wide position, although Idah still finished on 20 goals.

Given Celtic have since lost Jota to a long-term injury and sold Nicolas Kuhn, Maeda has been needed out wide, while Idah has been handed a chance to seize the No 9 role.

“There’s no doubt that we need to reinforce the top line,” Rodgers said. “There’s no doubt.

“I’m really pleased with where we are structurally in defensive numbers. We’ve got a squad from our back line to midfield that can cope domestically and cope in the European competition. So I’m really pleased with that aspect.

“But I think we need competition at the top end of the field.

“For Adam, he’s a big, honest boy. He was at his best here when he was really challenging with Kyogo for the position and that’s something that is important for us to get. But in the meantime, he will work hard and he’ll always be that reference for us.”

Asked if Idah needs a goal, Rodgers said: “Listen, you’re a striker at Celtic, you have to be strong mentally, you’ve got to score goals, of course. But I’ve a lot of faith in him.

“He really needs that real competition beside him. And I think that’s when you then get the most out of him.

“He didn’t quite score, but he worked very hard and he’s given his all and it will get better as the season goes on.”

Benjamin Nygren celebrates scoring Celtic's first goal against Aberdeen during the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Celtic’s three goals this season have all come from midfielders, with Luke McCowan’s late winner against St Mirren followed by Nygren getting off the mark for the club.

Nygren added a simple assist as Reo Hatate produced a wonderful finish 20 minutes into the second half.

The 24-year-old netted 15 goals for Nordsjælland in the Danish top flight last season as well as scoring twice in his first four internationals for Sweden.

Rodgers said: “He’s a player that can play as an eight, a 10, he can also play off the side. But his intuition is to get in the box and score goals and that’s why we’ve brought him in.”

Aberdeen fans raised a giant banner of the Scottish Cup replete with red and white ribbons before the game as they welcomed their team out at Pittodrie for the first time since their Hampden triumph over Celtic.

But they were silenced by the finish and are the only team in the Premiership still to collect a point.

Celtic got the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Kieran Tierney used his pace over five yards to get outside Nicolas Milanovic and drilled in a cross which Nygren swept home with his left foot.

The Sweden international soon shot over with his right after Hatate’s effort was parried. Celtic were well on top now but were off target from a Nygren free-kick and Liam Scales header.

Shin Yamada came on for his Celtic debut in the second half, replacing Idah in the immediate aftermath of Hatate’s strike.

The Japanese striker did not have any sights of goal but he showed his strength in his own box when his shoulder charge on Dante Polvara put the Dons sub off his stride as he latched on to Sokler’s flick. Polvara stabbed the ball towards goal but Schmeichel saved.