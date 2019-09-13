Danny Drinkwater out for two weeks after altercation outside nightclub

Burnley manager says club ‘will work with Danny and try to help him’

Danny Drinkwater was involved in an altercation outside a Manchester nightclub. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Danny Drinkwater was involved in an altercation outside a Manchester nightclub. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Burnley’s Danny Drinkwater will be sidelined for two weeks after damaging ankle ligaments in an altercation outside a nightclub earlier this month.

British media reported earlier this week that Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea, was attacked by a group of people outside a Manchester nightclub and manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday that Burnley would stand by the midfielder.

“It’s not too serious but it’s still going to be certainly a couple of weeks,” Dyche told a news conference. “The big picture is he’s a 29-year-old footballer and nobody wants to get into this situation, he knows that.

“On the other side, he is a human being and we have all been involved in not so good times. Forget about the footballer, sometimes people get into scrapes. But he’s wise enough and old enough to know not to.

“You can’t just talk about development when it’s good news, you also have to work with players if things are not quite as good. When you take a player in he becomes a part of us. So we will work with Danny and try to help him.”

Burnley are 12th in the table with one win from four games and Dyche confirmed that Ashley Barnes, their top scorer with four goals this season, had shaken off a groin injury and would be available to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

“Barnes had a tight groin but should be fine,” Dyche said. “The lads who have gone away with the internationals have come back fine. “[Iceland’s] Johann [Gudmundsson] has got a niggly calf, he might make it but we’ve got to make a judgement call on that one. Nothing too serious but he’s had treatment and is back on the grass.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.