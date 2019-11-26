Championship round-up: Late Harrison goal sends Leeds to summit
Fulham far too strong for Derby as they move up to third spot
Jack Harrison bundles home Leeds United’s winning goal in the Championship match against Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
Leeds went top of the Championship after a late goal from Jack Harrison secured a 1-0 win at Reading.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side chalked up a fourth straight win, and made it seven matches without defeat, to move a point clear of West Brom, who have played a game less.
Leeds saw an effort from Stuart Dallas hit the crossbar just after the hour.
Then, with only three minutes left, Leeds went on a swift counter, with Helder Costa’s deflected cross headed in by Harrison at the far post.
Fulham are up to third after a 3-0 home win over Derby.
Bobby Decordova-Reid put the Cottagers in front early on and Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Championship’s leading scorer, headed in a second just before the break for a 13th league goal.
Tom Cairney scored Fulham’s third in the 89th minute as the Rams slumped to a fourth straight away defeat.
New Cardiff boss Neil Harris claimed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Stoke from his first home match in charge with a goal from Leandro Bacuna after 11 minutes.
Luton moved out of the bottom three after coming from behind to beat Charlton 2-1.
The Addicks went in front after seven minutes through Jonathan Leko.
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu equalised in the 19th minute – despite protests for an offside in the build-up. Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, turned the match around early in the second half.
Huddersfield finished with 10 men as they drew 1-1 with Swansea at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Jay Fulton had given the visitors the lead in the 18th minute, but Karlan Grant levelled matters shortly before half-time.
Huddersfield had Trevoh Chalobah sent off for violent conduct after pushing his head into George Byers’s face following a challenge between the pair.
Millwall fought back to draw 2-2 against Wigan.
The Latics went ahead through Ireland international Anthony Pilkington after just three minutes, but Shaun Hutchinson headed in an equaliser from a corner.
Antonee Robinson made it 2-1 after 56 minutes, but Wigan’s lead was short-lived as Matt Smith levelled on the hour.