Championship round-up: Bristol City back in playoff places

Bobby Reid fired a hat-trick as Bristol City climbed back into the Sky Bet Championship’s play-off places with a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Reid struck a first-half double and notched his third goal — and 19th of the season — early in the second half after Josh Brownhill had put City 3-0 up before the break.

Lee Johnson’s side had won only one of their previous 10 league games, but their first win in six lifted them back up to sixth place, while Wednesday slipped to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target again as Fulham extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games with a 2-1 win at play-off rivals Derby.

With half of Saturday’s scheduled games in the second tier falling foul of the weather, Fulham leapfrogged Derby to reach fourth place as Mitrovic struck his third goal in as many matches.

The Serbia international gave Fulham an early lead and Ryan Sessegnon doubled it with his 14th of the season before Tom Huddlestone pulled one back for Derby in the second half.

Millwall substitute Shaun Hutchinson rescued a point for his side in a 1-1 home draw with bottom club Sunderland.

Hutchinson equalised from close range in the second period after Bryan Oviedo had given Sunderland a half-time lead. Millwall extended their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Nottingham Forest secured rare back-to-back league wins with a 2-1 home victory against Birmingham, who have lost their last five league matches.

Joe Lolley and Matt Cash scored in either half to put Forest in control before Michael Morrison’s late header for Birmingham ensured an anxious finish.

Five Championship fixtures — Barnsley v Norwich , Brentford v Cardiff, Ipswich v Hull, Sheffield United v Burton and Aston Villa v QPR — were postponed due to the freezing conditions.