Ian Mallon leaves his role with FAI

The FAI has announced the departure of its Communications Director Ian Mallon a little over two years after the former Irish Independent journalist was appointed to the role.

In a statement the association says said that Mallon has resigned and revealed that he is to take up a role with Uefa as “National Associations Communications Consultant”.

Mallon becomes the second senior executive to leave Abbotstown in a matter of weeks with the Olympic Council of Ireland having recently announced the imminent arrival of his predecessor in the Communications job, Peter Sherrard, as its chief executive.

The association says that it will announce details of how it is to fill the position on this occasion in the near future.