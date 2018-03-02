The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, March 3rd (3.0 kick-off unless stated otherwise)

Burnley (7) v Everton (9) (12.30)

Burnley’s fit-again defender James Tarkowski could be involved after stepping up his recovery from a groin problem by playing a midweek friendly against Preston. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton also played in that game after a long lay-off caused by a shoulder problem and may have a role to play. Midfielder Scott Arfield (calf) is set to be unavailable.

On-loan defender Eliaquim Mangala is unlikely to play for Everton again this season because of a knee injury. Fellow defenders Seamus Coleman (thigh), Leighton Baines (ankle) and Phil Jagielka are expected to return to the squad this weekend. However, the game arrives too soon for centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori, who is set to play for the under-23s again as he builds up his fitness after spending 10 months out with a knee injury.

Last season: Everton 3 Burnley 1, Burnley 2 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Burnley L D D L D; Everton D W L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 6; Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11

Match odds: H 6-4 A 21-10 D19-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire).

Leicester (8) v Bournemouth (11)

Leicester hope to have Shinji Okazaki back in contention after he missed the last three matches with a knee problem. Okazaki resumed training this week and is the only injury concern for manager Claude Puel, whose side are without a win in four Premier League outings.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns. Winger Jordon Ibe, forward Lys Mousset, defender Brad Smith, midfielders Harry Arter and Marc Pugh featured in a Premier League Cup tie this week to build up match fitness. Jermain Defoe should be involved again after returning as a substitute against Newcastle last weekend but Tyrone Mings (back) misses out.

Last season: Leicester 1 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 1 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester W L D L D; Bournemouth D W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 15; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 5-6 A 16-5 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire).

Southampton (16) v Stoke (19)

Southampton have doubts over Shane Long and Steven Davis after both missed the last two games for Mauricio Pellegrino’s side. Saints will be without defender Maya Yoshida (knee) and striker Charlie Austin (hamstring).

Stoke have captain Ryan Shawcross and striker Peter Crouch available again. Both had ankle injuries with Shawcross missing last week’s draw at Leicester and Crouch the last two games. Danish goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard is likely to be on the bench with Lee Grant (broken wrist) sidelined while midfielder Stephen Ireland (calf) is still out.

Last season: Southampton 0 Stoke 1, Stoke 0 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Southampton D D W L D; Stoke W D L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6; Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7

Match odds: H 8-11 A 4-1 D 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

Swansea (18) v West Ham (13)

Andre Ayew is set to make the first start of his second Swansea spell when his former club West Ham visit the Liberty Stadium, linking up in attack with his brother Jordan. Swansea have no new injury concerns following their FA Cup replay win over Sheffield Wednesday, and Lukasz Fabianski, Kyle Naughton and Alfie Mawson are set to return to the starting line-up.

West Ham have no new injury concerns. Striker Andy Carroll and midfield duo Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes remain long-term absentees. Wing-back Arthur Masuaku serves the fifth match of his six-game suspension for spitting.

Last season: West Ham 1 Swansea 0, Swansea 1 West Ham 4

Last five league matches: Swansea W W D W L; West Ham D D L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 9; Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez (West Ham) 7

Match odds: H 6-4 A 15-8 D 11-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire).

Tottenham (4) v Huddersfield (14)

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is in contention to start after returning to training following an ankle injury and will strengthen the defence in the continued absence of Toby Alderweireld (hamstring). Fernando Llorente could keep his place following his FA Cup hat-trick on against Rochdale.

Huddersfield’s Philip Billing and Chris Lowe return to the squad. Midfielder Billing missed last week’s win at West Brom through illness, while left-back Lowe has been sidelined for three games due to an ankle injury. Aaron Mooy and striker Elias Kachunga (both knee) are expected to be absent.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Tottenham D W D W W; Huddersfield L L L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 35; Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 8

Match odds: H 1-5 A 12-1 D 11-2

Referee: Michael Jones (Chester).

Watford (10) v West Brom (20)

Watford should have midfielder Will Hughes available again following a hamstring problem. On-loan Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu misses out after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success and Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee), Younes Kaboul (foot) and Tom Cleverley (thigh) are expected to be absent.

West Brom have an unchanged squad but boss Alan Pardew will make changes to his starting line-up. He could recall the likes of Gareth McAuley, Jake Livermore, Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu. On-loan striker Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) plus winger Nacer Chadli (hip) and midfielder James Morrison (Achilles) are ruled out.

Last season: Watford 2 West Brom 0, West Brom 3 Watford 1

Last five league matches: Watford L D W L W; West Brom D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 8; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8

Match odds: H 21-20 A 11-4 D 9-4

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

Liverpool (3) v Newcastle (15) (5.30)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is a minor doubt after taking a knock in last week’s win over West Ham. Captain Jordan Henderson is likely to return to the starting line-up while Danny Ings has recovered from a cold. Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and youngster Ben Woodburn are struggling with illness.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey misses out after he damaged a knee in last Saturday’s draw at Bournemouth. Striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (illness) are fit, but frontman Islam Slimani (thigh) and full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle) are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool L W D W W; Newcastle L D D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 31; Dwight Gayle (Newcastle) 5

Match odds: H 2-9 A 11-1 D 11-2

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

Sunday, March 4th

Brighton (12) v Arsenal (6) (1.30)

Brighton have no new injury concerns and midfielder Jiri Skalak is in contention having overcome an ankle problem. Steve Sidwell (ankle) remains a long-term absentee but manager Chris Hughton has everyone else available.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere is a doubt for Arsenal as he attempts to overcome a minor ankle issue. Defender Nacho Monreal (back) and striker Alexandre Lacazette (knee) are also absent as manager

Arsene Wenger admits he is likely to make changes ahead of the Europa League trip to AC Milan.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L D W D W; Arsenal L W L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 12; Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 9

Match odds: H 16-5 A 4-5 D 11-4

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Man City (1) v Chelsea (5) (4.0)

Defender Kyle Walker could miss out for Manchester City because of a calf problem sustained in Thursday’s 3-0 win at Arsenal. Raheem Sterling might also be absent as he overcomes a muscular problem, with Fernandinho (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) definitely out and Fabian Delph banned.

Midfielder Ross Barkley could return to the Chelsea bench after recovering from a hamstring injury. Defenders David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (hamstring) and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (undisclosed) are out.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Man City 1, Man City 1 Chelsea 3

Last five league matches: Man City L W W D W; Chelsea W L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 8-13 A 4-1 D 16-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Monday, March 5th

Crystal Palace (17) v Man Utd (2) (8.0)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to be involved for Manchester United, although the veteran Swede is back in training after a knee issue. Defenders Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Phil Jones have missed recent matches with injuries, while midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera remain absent.

Crystal Palace’s injury crisis will be eased by the returns of Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp. The Eagles signed keeper Diego Cavalieri on Friday but on-loan Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible against his parent club. Yohan Cabaye, Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Jason Puncheon, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha, Bakary Sako and Connor Wickham are all expected to be absent.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L D D L L; Man Utd W L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 7; Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 22

Match odds: H 5-1 A 11-20 D 3-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)