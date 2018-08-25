Bournemouth rescue point against Everton to keep up strong start

Bournemouth 2 Everton 2

Bournemouth scored twice in five second-half minutes to force a dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton after both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane looked to have put Marco Silva’s Toffees on course for three points at the Vitality Stadium following Richarlison’s red card for headbutting Adam Smith.

But the Cherries, who had defender Smith dismissed for bringing down Theo Walcott at 1-0, halved the deficit through Joshua King’s penalty before Nathan Ake tapped in 11 minutes from time.

The game ended with concern for Toffees defender Keane after he left the field on a stretcher following a nasty collision with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

Southampton 1 Leicester 2

Harry Maguire’s late drive handed Claude Puel sweet revenge over his ex-employers as Leicester saw off 10-man Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s.

England defender Maguire’s drilled effort in stoppage time added insult to injury for Saints, who had Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent off for two bookings.

Ryan Bertrand’s thunderbolt strike on his 150th appearance for the club had the hosts in front, only for Demarai Gray to equalise just four minutes later.

Hojbjerg’s dismissal after diving in the Leicester box gifted the Foxes the chance to steal the points, and the visitors duly obliged – much to Puel’s delight.

The ex-Nice boss was sacked in 2017 despite guiding Saints to an eight-place Premier League finish and the League Cup final.

Southampton’s wait for their first win of the season goes on, with Mark Hughes’s men, including Shane Long starting his first game of the season, now boasting just three victories in their last 28 Premier League games at St Mary’s.

Huddersfield 0 Cardiff 0

Jonathan Hogg was sent off following an ugly collision with Harry Arter as Huddersfield and Cardiff ground out a goalless draw that did little to advertise their Premier League pedigree.

Both sides are tipped as relegation candidates and if this was really the earliest imaginable ‘six-pointer’ of the season then taking one apiece suggests a long, hard campaign could be on the way for David Wagner and Neil Warnock.

Hogg saw red just after the hour, aggravated by Arter but responding boorishly – first pushing forward with his head then shoving the midfielder to the ground.

That gave Cardiff time to press for a win which had never previously seemed likely, but they proved no more able than their hosts to summon a cutting edge worthy of the top flight.