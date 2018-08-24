Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving. The 31-year-old goalkeeper was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

The France international, who led his team to World Cup glory in Russia, was stopped in central London. Lloris was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 11th.

Lloris has been at the north London club since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 207 appearances in the Premier League and keeping 74 clean sheets.

He has grown to be regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his time in England.

Lloris has won more than 100 international caps and lifted the World Cup last month, after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Spurs have won both Premier League games so far, with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 victory over Fulham. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are next in action at Manchester United on Monday.