Delaney could earn €280,000 a year from FAI and Uefa roles

Outgoing chief executive’s new salary will be about €120,000 after ‘substantial’ pay cut

FAI official John Delaney during Saturday’s European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar at Victoria Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

John Delaney will potentially earn €280,000 a year despite being replaced as chief executive of the FAI.

The association confirmed he is to take a “substantial” pay cut in his newly-created position of executive vice-president. It is understood his new salary will be in the region of €120,000, but that he will keep the money he receives from Uefa for his role as a member of its executive committee (board). This amounted to some €160,000 last year.

The FAI announced Mr Delaney’s new role on Saturday night as part of a restructuring of its senior management. The move came after it emerged Mr Delaney had provided the FAI with a €100,000 cheque in 2017 which did not appear in its audited accounts.

The organisation said the payment was a bridging loan to deal with a short-term cash flow issue and was paid back two months later.

Despite stepping down as chief executive, Mr Delaney will still appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport next month where he is expected to face questions about the 2017 payment.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that as well as his €360,000 salary, the FAI paid €3,000 a month rent on a house for Mr Delaney.

