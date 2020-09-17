David McMillan’s early strike secures Dundalk’s safe passage in Andorra

Both sides finish the game with 10 men as Lilywhites set up trip to Moldova

James Rogers

Dundalk celebrate after David McMillan gave them the lead in the Europa League second qualifying round game against Inter Club d’Escaldes at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra. Photograph: Bagu Blanco/Inpho

Dundalk celebrate after David McMillan gave them the lead in the Europa League second qualifying round game against Inter Club d’Escaldes at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra. Photograph: Bagu Blanco/Inpho

 

Inter Club d’Escaldes 0 Dundalk 1

An early David McMillan strike saw Dundalk overcome Inter Club d’Escalades at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra last night as they set up a Europa League third qualifying date with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova next Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side were full value for the win but failed to capitalise on their early goal as the game became overshadowed by the performance of Belarusian referee Viktor Shimusik, who produced 10 yellow cards throughout including reds to either side.

It was the harsh 58th-minute dismissal of Andy Boyle that threatened to cost the Lilywhites, who had dominated up to that point.

Despite their numerical advantage, Inter Club – who also had Genís Soldevila sent off in the 93rd minute – failed to cut through a stubborn Dundalk defence.

The Louth men were dominant right from the off and it was no surprise when they made the breakthrough on 14 minutes. Stefan Colovic did well to win possession in midfield before picking out Michael Duffy, who in turn slipped McMillan in on the right. The striker then made no mistake with a cool finish past Josep Gomes for the ninth European goal of his career.

Dundalk had several fine chances to add to their lead after that with Duffy, Greg Sloggett and McMillan all going close before Seán Murray was denied by Gomes on 37 minutes.

Inter Club would only threaten for the first time on 41 minutes when a header across the box broke to Soldevila, who was denied by a superb block at close range by Chris Shields.

Murray would hit the post in stoppage time at the end of the half from a free kick but Dundalk struggled to get going after the restart and were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when Boyle picked up a harsh second yellow for a foul on Marc Puyol.

Soldevila had three late chances as Adfonso Baines’s men pushed for an equaliser but passed up each of them including a free header which he headed over. His night then went from bad to worse in stoppage time when he picked up two yellows in quick succession to be sent off, allowing Dundalk to hold out for a win that should have been more comfortable.

INTER CLUB D’ESCALADES: Gomes; Fehér, Lima, Garcia, Bessone; A Reyes, S Moreno (Roca, 83 mins); Rubio (Ó Reyes, 86 mins), Pujol, Soldevila; Betriu (Bruninho, 78 mins).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Gannon, 60 mins), Murray (Mountney, 70 mins), Duffy; McMillan (Hoban, 70 mins).

Referee: Viktor Shimusik (Belarus).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.