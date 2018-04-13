Liverpool get the semi-final draw they were after

Mo Salah will face his old club Roma in Champions League final four
Mohamed Salah - who on Friday became the first ever player to win the Premier League player of month award for the third time in a season - will face his old club Roma in the Champions League semi-finals. Photograph: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah - who on Friday became the first ever player to win the Premier League player of month award for the third time in a season - will face his old club Roma in the Champions League semi-finals. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Liverpool fans were rubbing their hands as they avoided European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Friday’s Champions League semi-final draw.

The five-time winners of the competition have been drawn against Roma, while reigning champions Real will face the German champions of the past six seasons.

The Reds came through an all-Premier League quarter-final against Manchester City, winning the first leg 3-0 at Anfield and the second 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Serie A side Roma produced a remarkable comeback to knock out Barcelona. The Italian team lost the first leg 4-1 in Spain, but progressed on away goals following a 3-0 home victory.

The Italians will travel to Anfield for the first leg, before Liverpool return to the scene of their 1984 European Cup final penalty shoot-out success - against Roma.

For Mohamed Salah the tie represents a return to his old club, after he departed for Merseyside during the summer transfer window. He scored 34 goals in his two seasons in Rome. On Friday he became the first ever player to win the Premier League player of month award for the third time in a season.

Real Madrid, who needed a dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to see off Juventus after the Italian outfit had come back from 3-0 down in the first leg to level the tie, are in pursuit of a third title in a row. This despite them trailing Catalan club Barcelona by 15 points in La Liga.

Champions League semi-final fixtures

April 24th: Liverpool v Roma

April 25th: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

May 1st: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

May 2nd: Roma v Liverpool

The first legs will be played on April 24/25th, with the second legs on May 1st/2nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.