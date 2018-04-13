Liverpool get the semi-final draw they were after

Liverpool fans were rubbing their hands as they avoided European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Friday’s Champions League semi-final draw.

The five-time winners of the competition have been drawn against Roma, while reigning champions Real will face the German champions of the past six seasons.

The Reds came through an all-Premier League quarter-final against Manchester City, winning the first leg 3-0 at Anfield and the second 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Serie A side Roma produced a remarkable comeback to knock out Barcelona. The Italian team lost the first leg 4-1 in Spain, but progressed on away goals following a 3-0 home victory.

The Italians will travel to Anfield for the first leg, before Liverpool return to the scene of their 1984 European Cup final penalty shoot-out success - against Roma.

For Mohamed Salah the tie represents a return to his old club, after he departed for Merseyside during the summer transfer window. He scored 34 goals in his two seasons in Rome. On Friday he became the first ever player to win the Premier League player of month award for the third time in a season.

Real Madrid, who needed a dramatic stoppage-time penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to see off Juventus after the Italian outfit had come back from 3-0 down in the first leg to level the tie, are in pursuit of a third title in a row. This despite them trailing Catalan club Barcelona by 15 points in La Liga.

Champions League semi-final fixtures

April 24th: Liverpool v Roma

April 25th: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

May 1st: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

May 2nd: Roma v Liverpool

The first legs will be played on April 24/25th, with the second legs on May 1st/2nd.