Arjen Robben insists there is no crisis at Bayern Munich

Former Dutch captain prepares to face compatriots Ajax in Champions League
Joshua Kimmich and Arjen Robben of Bayern Munich warm up ahead of their game against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday. Photograph: Alexandra Beier/Bongarts/Getty Images

Arjen Robben rejected any suggestion of a mini crisis at German champions Bayern Munich after they dropped points in their last two Bundesliga matches.

Bayern were held at home by Augsburg and lost at Hertha Berlin – after starting the season with four league wins – but Robben said must simply get back on the winning trail against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Augsburg and Hertha didn’t have many chances but they were efficient. We had enough opportunities to score goals but we didn’t use them. That’s how simple football can be sometime,” he said on Monday.

“We are not worried about it, it’s no stress. We will just start a new series of wins and all will be good again?”

Robben, 34, gets to take on Dutch compatriots in the Champions League.

“I’m glad that there are two Dutch clubs in the Champions League after a long time. Ajax started well and they have the material in their squad to get into the next round. There is a lot of young talent emerging.”

Ajax beat AEK Athens 3-0 at home in their Group E opener and Bayern won 2-0 at Benfica.

“It will be fantastic to play against a Dutch team. In all my years of playing in the Champions League it has only happened to me once or twice before. I hope we see a game of good quality?”

But there will be little sentiment from the former Netherlands captain.

“The Champions League is a fantastic competition, the highest level you can play at and with the best clubs taking part,” he said.

“We want to get to the final and bring the trophy back to Munich again. We have the quality in our squad to do so but we know how tough it can be?”

Robben scored the winner for Bayern when they last won Europe’s premier club competition, beating compatriots Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

