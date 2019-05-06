O’Brien calls on Republic U-17s to embrace opportunity against Czechs

Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, Monday, RSC, Waterford. Kick-Off: 19:00 Live on TV: RTÉ2

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s are itching to get back into action in the 2019 European Under-17 Championships as they prepare to take on Czech Republic in the RSC, Waterford on Monday.

Ireland drew their first game in Group A following the concession of a late equaliser to Greece, but their overall performance – in front of 4,265 spectators in Tallaght Stadium – has given them the belief that they can advance in this competition.

Training has gone well with a few players recovering from slight knocks, while head coach Colin O’Brien is keen for his squad to embrace the opportunity of featuring in this tournament on home soil as they set about taking on Czech Republic.

Ireland have a full squad to choose from with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran available after serving a ban for the draw with Greece.

“We are in good shape and ready for our second game of the tournament. The players are upbeat and they know what is at stake with everything to play for in Group A after all four teams drew in the opening round,” said head coach Colin O’Brien.

“We have always received a great welcome in Waterford and the energy from the crowd will be important, as it gave our players a boost in Tallaght Stadium last Friday. We hope that they can experience the same again in the RSC on Monday night.

“There were a lot of good points to take from our performance against Greece, especially some of our patterns of play, our pressing, and our counter-attacking. Now, we have an opportunity to take those positives into our next game and add even more to them in order to secure victory.”

Republic of Ireland: Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Harry Halwax (Derby County)

Defenders: Sean McEvoy (Ballinmallard United), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Brandon Holt (St Patrick’s Athletic), Seamas Keogh (Southampton), Ronan McKinley (Derry City), Sean Kennedy (Sunderland), Festy Ebsoele (Derby County), Roland Idowu (Southampton)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joshua Giurgi (Norwich City)

Previous results:

Friday, May 3th: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece (Tallaght Stadium)

Friday, May 3th: Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium (Tolka Park)