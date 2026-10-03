‘This is not going to be a friendly’: Heimir Hallgrímsson sets tone ahead of Israel rematch

Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah tries to steal a march on Austria's Stefan Posch during Thursday's Nations League group match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nations League preview: Republic of Ireland v Israel , TSC Arena Bačka Topola, Serbia, Sunday, 7.45pm - Live on RTÉ Two

It started with an abject defeat in Kosovo before moving on to Hungary, where dark clouds gathered over the Republic of Ireland’s team hotel ahead of their 3-0 victory against Israel. There was a brief return to Dublin for Thursday’s home match against Austria and now it’s on to Serbia for another Nations League clash with Israel. Irish football has not known such a tense period since Saipan.

The conclusion of the longest Nations League window since Uefa attempted to consign friendly internationals to the dustbin of history will happen on Sunday night inside an empty TSC Arena in the quiet Serbian town of Bačka Topola.

“This is not going to be a friendly,” noted Heimir Hallgrímsson, the Ireland manager, ahead of a second meeting with Israel in seven days. Hallgrímsson’s side won the first match 3-0 last Sunday in Debrecen, thanks to a flurry of first-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan.

This is supposed to be Ireland’s second home match in Group B3, following a respectable 2-2 draw with Austria on Thursday at the Aviva Stadium, but the FAI moved the game to a neutral venue.

Thursday’s result will be remembered for Troy Parrott’s sensational first goal rather than the scattering of tennis balls flung on the pitch by protesters in the 20th minute. Now comes the bizarre last leg of four matches in 10 days. Naturally, Hallgrímsson was asked what he knows about Bačka Topola.

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson and his assistant coach John O'Shea have led the team to four points in the last two Nations League games. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Absolutely nothing,” he said smiling. “I just know that we’re staying in the hotel at the stadium. Also that it’s a 1½ hour drive from [Belgrade] airport and a really good hotel they said. I didn’t need to know anything else. I’m not going shopping – are you?”

Addressing the absence of fans in the stadium, he added: “It will be different, going from playing in front of 45,000 supporters to an empty stadium. This is another angle to this story and we just need to be ready.”

Hallgrímsson has shifted the attacking emphasis of his team from two number 10s playing off a lone forward to Adam Idah and Troy Parrott alternating as the primary striker. This is something the pair did regularly during their underage international careers.

[ Hallgrímsson says fatigue proved costly as Ireland give up two-goal lead to AustriaOpens in new window ]

“Adam is a massive threat for us going forward,” the head coach explained. “He’s got power, pace and physical strength. He’s clever at taking players on and fighting for spaces. He’s played for us in the last two games in a more defensive role, which he is not used to. So he probably needs more coaching from us to continue doing that.

“He can play as a striker as well. Versatility is necessary for national teams like us. Plus he is willing to do this job because he wants to play all the time. Just a brilliant lad as well. He’s stepping up as a leader in this camp and there’s more to come.”

Finn Azaz was deployed in a deeper role for Ireland in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Austria. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Finn Azaz, an attacking midfielder by nature, was accommodated against Austria in a deeper role beside Conor Coventry, mainly because he is so technically proficient on the ball. The tactical change means Ireland’s play-making now revolves around Jack Moylan, who has made an enormous leap since joining Lincoln City from Shelbourne in 2023. The Dublin native subsequently signed for Cardiff in the summer and has played in all eight of their Championship matches to date.

Hallgrímsson is not a stubborn coach. He abandoned the back four that brought so much success as Iceland manager following the 2-1 loss in Armenia last year, recalling Séamus Coleman and Parrott before switching to three centre-halves.

Josh Keeley replaces Gavin Bazunu in the squad that travelled to Serbia on Friday after Bazunu, the Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper, made himself unavailable for the Israel match on principle. James Abankwah is suspended so Jason Knight might start at right wing-back.

It will be interesting to see if Azaz, John Egan and Celtic’s Liam Scales remain in the team after strong performances against Austria. None of the three played in the first Israel encounter.

Austria are currently on course to be promoted to Nations League A with seven points from three outings while Kosovo and Ireland are level on four points. Israel picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw against Kosovo on Thursday. Finishing second would guarantee a second seeding for the Euro 2028 qualification draw in Belfast on December 6th.

Ireland (possible): Kelleher; O’Shea, O’Brien, Kitching; Knight, Coventry, Molumby, Manning; Moylan; Idah, Parrott.