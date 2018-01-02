Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele set to return after injury

€105m forward was sidelined for four months after just three appearances for Barca
Ousmane Dembele has been given the all-clear by Barcelona’s medical services. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele has been given the all-clear by Barcelona’s medical services. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

 

Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele has been given the green light to return to action after almost four months on the sidelines.

Dembele, who cost Barca an initial €105 million when he joined from Borussia Dortmund last August, managed just three appearances for the Catalan giants before suffering a hamstring injury against Getafe on September 16th.

The France international subsequently underwent surgery in Finland and has been working his way back to fitness since. He has now been given the all-clear by Barca’s medical services, though, with a club statement saying: “After a lengthy recovery process from an injury to the femoral biceps on his left thigh, the 20-year-old Frenchman is now available for Ernesto Valverde.”

Barca are next in action against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before taking on Levante in La Liga on Sunday, where they will attempt to consolidate their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Dembele became the second most expensive player in history when Barca invested almost half the €220 million they received from Neymar’s move to Paris St Germain earlier in the summer on the young Frenchman.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.