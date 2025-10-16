Africa

Kenyan forces fire shots in the air and lob tear gas as mourners gather to view body of Odinga

Chaos erupts at stadium after remains of veteran opposition leader flown back from India

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga run for cover during a gathering for the public viewing of his coffin at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. Photograph: Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images
Thu Oct 16 2025 - 15:12

Kenyan security forces fired in the air and lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners on Thursday at a stadium where deceased opposition leader Raila Odinga’s body was on view.

Mr Odinga, a major figure for decades in Kenyan politics who was once a political prisoner and ran unsuccessfully for president five times, died on Wednesday aged 80 in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

With thousands of his supporters on the streets from early morning, chaos erupted when a huge crowd breached a gate of the Nairobi sports arena, prompting soldiers to fire in the air, a Reuters witness said.

Police then lobbed tear gas to disperse them, KTN News and Citizen TV showed, leaving the stadium deserted.

Earlier in the day, thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi’s international airport, interrupting a ceremony for president William Ruto and other officials to receive Mr Odinga’s body with military honours.That prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations.

Crowds also flooded nearby roads and tried to breach parliament, where the government had originally scheduled the public viewing.

Military officials sit beside the coffin of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga as they travel from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. Photograph: Kabir Dhanji/AFP via Getty Images
Though mainly known as an opposition figure, Mr Odinga became prime minister in 2008 and also struck a political pact with Mr Ruto last year in a career of shifting alliances.

He commanded passionate devotion among supporters, especially in his Luo tribe based in western Kenya, many of whom believe he was cheated of the presidency by electoral fraud.

Mr Odinga’s mourners, many of whom were not yet born in 1991 when Kenya became a multiparty democracy, paid tribute to his efforts as an activist. “He fought tirelessly for multiparty democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle,” university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium where thousands had gone on foot and motorbikes. – Reuters

