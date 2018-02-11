Barcelona drop two points in grim 0-0 draw with Getafe

Leaders Barcelna failed to break down Getafe in a dull 0-0 league draw on Sunday, leaving the Catalans seven points clear at the top of the table.

Philippe Coutinho came close with a long range effort which was tipped wide by Vicente Guaita, with the Getafe goalkeeper also blocking a Yerry Mina header and a late effort from Luis Suarez.

Barça talisman Lionel Messi was below his best and off-target with various set-pieces, while Ousmane Dembele returned from injury but could not help from the Nou Camp bench.

After second-placed Atlético Madrid won at Malaga on Saturday, Barca’s draw means Diego Simeone’s side have eaten into their lead by two points.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was forced to play full back Lucas Digne in the centre of defence, alongside January signing Mina, making his full debut, due to injuries to Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen, and Samuel Umtiti’s suspension.

However the makeshift pairing was relatively solid, with Getafe creating few chances, the best of which saw Mina block Angel Rodriguez’s shot after the forward broke through.

Ronaldo hat-trick

On Saturday Real Madrid crushed Real Sociedad 5-2 at the Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to reach seven league goals in his last four matches, turning his form around after a troubled start to the season.

Ronaldo netted four goals in his first 14 league matches, his poor form one of the reasons Barcelona were able to leave Madrid in their wake during the first half of the season.

However, he was back to his clinical best against Real Sociedad after missing chances last weekend in a 2-2 draw against Levante.