Bale eases Madrid past Las Palmas

Two goals from Welsh star help Madrid to 3-0 win over Las Palmas
Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale scores their third goal from a penalty. Photograph: Santiago Ferrero/Reuters

Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League clash against Juventus with a 3-0 win at struggling Las Palmas, where Cristiano Ronaldo was rested.

With one eye on next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in Turin, Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane opted to leave in-form frontman Ronaldo behind for the trip to Gran Canaria.

However, Real never looked in any real danger of not getting the job done as Bale fired them in front after 26 minutes before Karim Benzema converted a penalty and the Wales forward added another spot-kick early in the second half.

The win moves Real to within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who host relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Girona missed the opportunity to climb up to sixth after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Levante.

Alex Granell put Girona ahead in the 54th minute when he drilled home from 25 yards, but Levante earned a point when Jose Luis Morales levelled 14 minutes later.

Jefferson Lerma played in Morales and he fired past Yassine Bounou.

The draw leaves Girona in seventh place, one point adrift of Sevilla.

Brais Mendez’s stoppage-time strike earned Celta Vigo a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Unai Nunez put Bilbao ahead from a corner in the 55th minute, but Mendez secured a draw when he latched on to Hugo Mallo’s cross to drill home a left-footed effort from close range.

