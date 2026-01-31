Ireland

Man (50s) dies after car hits pedestrian in Co Kildare

Road traffic collision took place around 5.25am in the Mylerstown area

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
No other injuries were reported in the collision. Photograph: Alan Betson
Jade Wilson
Sat Jan 31 2026 - 12:491 MIN READ

A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co Kildare on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at approximately 5.25am in the Mylerstown area, Robertstown, Co Kildare.

The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been transferred to hospital where a postmortem examination will take place in due course, Gardaí said.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

The deceased is the fourth pedestrian to be killed on Irish roads this year and the 12th person killed overall.

Road deaths are tracking on a par with 2025 levels, according to most recent data.

Last year saw an increase of 8 per cent over the previous year and marked the highest number of deaths since 2014.

