Flood impacts continue to be felt throughout Leinster following Storm Chandra

The impacts of river flooding and heavy rainfall continued to be felt in counties in Leinster as the rainfall abated on Saturday morning.

Pumping and clean-up operations were in place in many parts of the province, especially Wexford and Kilkenny, after another heavy night of rain, with events, including horse racing at Leopardstown, postponed or cancelled.

Yellow warnings for rainfall in eastern, northeastern and southeastern counties expired late on Friday night, with none in effect as the St Brigid’s Day bank holiday weekend began.

However, Met Éireann warned that after a week of persistent rain, soils are saturated or waterlogged and rivers are “at or above bank-full conditions”.

Any further rainfall over the weekend is expected to result in river and surface-water flooding in the east of the country, a meteorologist’s note on Friday said.

The forecaster advised people to keep updated on their local weather conditions and communications from their council.

Racing at Leopardstown has been cancelled following heavy rain overnight, with an early-morning inspection showing the track unfit to host the day’s card.

Parts of Kilkenny and Wexford continued to see flooding on Friday night, with drainage work and surveying of damage under way on Saturday morning.

A local road in southwest Wexford remains closed after being deemed unsafe, with part of the surface washed away.

The L8033 leading to Ballyanne, outside New Ross, will remain closed until drainage and strengthening works are completed. This could take up to two weeks.

Wexford County Council issued a string of warnings for roads closed due to flooding late on Friday and on Saturday morning. The quays in Enniscorthy have reopened, but the promenade remains closed, while the road at Our Lady’s Island was impassable due to lake flooding.

Streets and local roads in Co Kilkenny towns including Thomastown, Graiguenamanagh, Callan and Inistioge were also left under water by overtopping rivers amid further rainfall.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met on Friday to continue its oversight of the flood response, with further plans to meet through the weekend.

It urged members of the public to remain cautious, and those affected by flooding to contact their local authority’s emergency response team. An emergency response payment is available to those living in residences impacted, while the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme is available to businesses and organisations.

The NECG also said a subgroup was meeting to prepare for necessary discharge from Poulaphouca Reservoir, the largest artificial reservoir in Ireland, which provides water to much of the Dublin area.

Weather was due to become drier from Saturday through to Sunday and the first half of Monday. Met Éireann said that rain will be lighter and patchier where it appears, with some bright or sunny spells especially on Sunday.

Monday, a bank holiday, may see further rain, however.