James McClean’s return rises President’s Cup above ‘glorified friendly’

President’s Cup: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, Saturday, 5pm (Live stream, LOITV)

The focus will be on James McClean’s return to Derry City after a 15-year hiatus, but an array of former and future Republic of Ireland internationals could feature in the 12th edition of the President’s Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

An expected crowd of 5,000 will also want to catch a glimpse of Victor Ozhiavuna and perhaps bid farewell to Ireland under-21 striker Michael Noonan.

Rovers have reportedly accepted a seven-figure offer from German club TSG Hoffenheim, so Noonan could depart before Monday’s transfer deadline. Ozhiavuna has already been sold to Arsenal for €2 million, but the 17-year-old will not move to London until January 2027.

Both teenagers trained with Stephen Bradley’s squad this week, alongside defender Enda Stevens, capped 26 times, who also bridges a 15-year gap since leaving Rovers for Aston Villa. Add in the return of Jack Byrne from a loan spell in Dubai and the League of Ireland and FAI Cup holders will barely miss Josh Honohan, who recently signed for Lincoln City, or the injured Danny Mandroiu.

Derry manager Tiernan Lynch described the fixture as a “glorified friendly” ahead of the Premier Division’s kick-off next Friday, but McClean brings a different dimension to proceedings.

“James bleeds red and white,” said Lynch. “I think he’s someone that’s going to bring a huge amount off the field as well as on the field. Just the standards that he sets and the demands that he has around him. He’s quite a vocal person, he’s not someone that suffers fools.

“There’s an element of a freak of nature with the lad, in how he looks after himself as a pro. He’s a leader.”

Bradley concurred: “What a career James has had. For someone to come from Derry, leave the league, get 100 caps and come back here, I have nothing but respect for him.

“Derry have spent a hell of a lot of money. Their owner [Philip O’Doherty] has come out saying he wants to win the league. That’s brilliant, and what we want. When they raise, we must go and so has everybody else. It’s so important that we have that in the league.”