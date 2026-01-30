Soccer

Champions League draw: Real Madrid to play Benfica again as Newcastle play Qarabag

Defending champions PSG to play Monaco in an all-Ligue 1 clash

The Uefa Champions League trophy. Photograph: Anna Szilagyi/EPA
David Gorman
Fri Jan 30 2026 - 11:401 MIN READ

Real Madrid will play Benfica in the playoff round for the Champions League, after the Portuguese side dramatically qualified for this stage by beating the 15-time champions.

Goalkeeper Anatoliy ​Trubin scored a 98th-minute header when Benfica were heading out despite leading 3-2 ⁠with seconds of stoppage time remaining, the fourth goal putting them through on goal difference.

Madrid had hoped ⁠to finish in the ⁠top eight and go straight into the last 16, ‍but their 15 points from eight games was not enough and they finished the match with nine men as Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were sent ‌off.

Jose Mourinho’s Benfica will resume their rivalry against Madrid, with the first legs taking place on February 17th-18th and second legs on February 24th-25th.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have been drawn with Azerbaijani team Qarabag, while defending champions PSG will play Monaco in an all-Ligue 1 clash.

The draw:

  • Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
  • Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen
  • Galatasaray v Juventus
  • Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid
  • Monaco v PSG
  • Qarabag v Newcastle
  • Benfica v Real Madrid
  • Bodo/Glimt v Inter

