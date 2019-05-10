Arsenal and Chelsea get only 6,000 tickets each for Europa League final

Liverpool and Tottenham each have 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final

There will be thousands of Arsenal fans who have supported the club for years who will be unable to attend the Europa League final. Photograph: Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea have said that they will receive only around 6,000 tickets each for the Europa League final in Baku.

Arsenal described as “disappointing” their 6,000 allocation for the 68,700-capacity Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan’s capital. Chelsea said they had even fewer tickets: 5,801.

Arsenal revealed that they were in talks with Uefa to try to get more tickets for the game on Wednesday May 29th. Liverpool and Tottenham each have 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, which also holds 68,000 people.

Uefa said in February that 37,500 tickets were being made available to the general public, via a process which closed on March 21st. Beyond the seats given to the finalists, it said the remaining tickets would be “allocated to the local organising committee, national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme”.

“We have been informed by Uefa that both clubs will receive an allocation of just 6,000 tickets each for the match,” Arsenal said. “We are in active discussions with Uefa for more tickets for our fans but this disappointing ticket allocation obviously presents us with extreme difficulties in how we allocate tickets to you, our loyal supporters.

“As many of you will be aware, we are proud to have approximately 45,000 season-ticket holders and over 180,000 official members.

“It is inevitable that with an allocation of just 6,000 tickets for the final, there will be thousands of fans who have supported the club for years and been part of our Europa League journey this season, who will be unable to attend this match.”

Arsenal’s statement added that tickets were priced at £26, £43, £78 and £121, with no concessions. Only the £43 seats were not listed as limited or extremely limited.

Chelsea listed the same prices for their non-restricted view tickets, plus restricted view tickets ranging from £17-£95.

