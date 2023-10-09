Sammie Szmodics called up for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sammie Szmodics, the 28-year-old Blackburn player, has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad in place of the injured Aaron Connolly for this month’s European Championship qualifiers, against Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Friday and Gibraltar in Portugal next Monday.

Szmodics is the in-form attacking midfielder in the EFL Championship this season, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances for Rovers, where he plays alongside Irish under-21 captain Andy Moran.

Interestingly, the uncapped English-born midfielder is called up to Stephen Kenny’s squad ahead of Troy Parrott.

On a season loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Dutch club Excelsior Rotterdam, Parrott made his fifth appearance in the Eredivisie on Saturday during a 0-0 draw with Vitesse. All five runs have come off the bench, although the 21-year-old Dubliner has scored twice.

Kenny cited minor surgery in the summer as the reason for not naming Parrott in his September squad.

Connolly misses out after a toe issue flared up following Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday, when he was initially benched behind Liam Delap, the England under-21 striker and son of former Ireland international Rory Delap.

Delap senior is currently working as Robbie Keane’s assistant manager at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ireland’s 24-man squad assembled in Dublin today.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Greece/Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).