Cathal Heffernan’s move from Milan to Newcastle expected to be confirmed later today

Confirmation is expected later today of Cathal Heffernan’s move from AC Milan to Newcastle, after the 19-year-old from Cork impressed during a trial there earlier this month.

Heffernan’s year-long stint with Milan had come to an end, and while other Serie A clubs had expressed interest, a deal with the Newcastle Under-23 side appears imminent.

Heffernan’s father Rob, the 2013 World Champion race walker and Olympic bronze medal winner, tweeted a picture of his son and other family members about to board a flight to Newcastle midmorning on Tuesday, with a caption “Big day ahead!”.

Heffernan first joined Milan on loan from Cork City back in February 2022, before signing a permanent contract last June. City received a reported five-figure sum as part of the loan deal.

Galway native Alex Murphy is already in the Newcastle Under-23 side, and Newcastle are also maintaining their long interest in Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney as head coach Eddie Howe targets one final summer signing.

The Scottish international Tierney joined the Gunners in a £25 million move from Celtic in August 2019, with head coach Howe revealing on Friday that he hoped to be able to add one more signing to those of the expensively-assembled trio of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento he has already drafted in.