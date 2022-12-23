Jon Walters appointed Waterford FC technical director

Waterford FC have announced the appointment of former Irish international Jonathan Walters as the club’s new technical director.

The 39-year-old will oversee the long-term football strategy at the League of Ireland First Division club, working closely with head coach Danny Searle, as well as the club’s academy and medical departments. He will share the role with sister club Fleetwood Town in League One.

On the appointment, Waterford hairman Andy Pilley said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important.

“He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman.

“Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

“It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level.”

Walters played 54 games for Ireland, scoring 14 goals.