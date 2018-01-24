Ryan Mullen wins time trial stage in Vuelta a San Juan

Irish Trek-Segafredo rider ‘super happy’ after clinching first win as a pro in Argentina

Shane Stokes

Ryan Mullen covered the 14.4km distance in 17 minutes 43 seconds, beating Italian Filippo Ganna by 25 seconds. Photograph: Getty Images

Ryan Mullen covered the 14.4km distance in 17 minutes 43 seconds, beating Italian Filippo Ganna by 25 seconds. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Irish road race and time trial champion Ryan Mullen scooped his first big international win as a pro on Wednesday, winning the race against the clock in the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

The 23-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider covered the 14.4km distance in 17 minutes 43 seconds, beating the Italian, Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), by 25 seconds, and both Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe) and Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo) by 30.

“I am super happy, and everyone here is super happy; it’s nice to get the ball rolling and get a first win of the year in my first race,” he said. “I have always been the guy who has been second, third fifth, so yeah, it’s my first international win.”

Near misses

One of Mullen’s near misses in the past was his runner-up slot in the world under-23 time trial championships in 2014. He was 0.48 seconds off gold there, and went close to big results since. Netting the win is a big confidence booster for him, and should lead to more success this season.

In November he told The Irish Times that he believed his move to Trek-Segafredo would lead to significant speed improvements due to what he said was better and more aerodynamic equipment.

Past world and current European individual pursuit champion Ganna was better positioned overall starting the stage and now inherits the race lead from stage 2 winner Roman Villalobos (Canel’s Specialized). Mullen is 58th overall, 2 minutes and 20 seconds back.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.