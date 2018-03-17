Twitter reacts: ‘S#%^*+ Irish will have some craic in London tonight'
Social media buzzes as Ireland make history with Grand Slam at Twickenham
Ireland’s hooker Rory Best holds the Six Nations trophy and outhalf Jonathan Sexton lifts the Triple Crown in Twickenham. Photograph: Getty Images
Twitter was alight after Ireland cruised to what’s only their third ever Grand Slam title with a win over England in Twickenham on Saturday.
From Simon Zebo to Shane Lowry, here’s your Twitter reaction to Ireland’s Grand Slam victory. Yes, Grand Slam winners 2018. Happy St Patrick’s Day . . .
The “s#%^*+ Irish” will have some Craic in London tonight— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) March 17, 2018
☘️☘️🏆 pic.twitter.com/y69GLbxlKD
This pre-pouring @GuinnessIreland in Twickenham is on the same level of disrespect as the red carpet debacle in ‘01 #IREvENG #respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/251OuiDr6q— Gordon D'Arcy (@Gordonwdarcy) March 17, 2018
Feels a bit strange because it was so easy. The forwards eat them for dinner!!Twickenham tamed. Great day for a lot of warriors in green.🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪👌🏻👌🏻— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) March 17, 2018
What an achievement for all involved in @IrishRugby super day for the country, well done lads! 💪💪 some effort!— Sean O' Brien (@SeanOBrien1987) March 17, 2018
Best kick Sexto ever missed!#ENGvIRE— Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) March 17, 2018
Unbelievable performance @IrishRugby so many heroes of this campaign!! So clinical & disciplined.....level of detail = sublime #notcryingiswear #TeamOfUs— Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) March 17, 2018
Congratulations to @IrishRugby @ConorMurray_9 & @peterom6 ☘️ 🇮🇪— David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) March 17, 2018
Irish eyes are smiling what a result , Rugby at its finest , so proud of the Boys in green . #Brilliant.— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 17, 2018
“Ordinary men who are an extraordinary Team” Joe Schmidt— Ray Boyne (@AnalysisGaa) March 17, 2018
“Christy Moore came into camp Monday and sang Ordinary Man, these are just Ordinary Men who are an extraordinary Team”#IREvsENG pic.twitter.com/vV19cHENcI
Tadhg Furlong ,man of the match #thebesstfromthesoutheast #ENGvIRE— Matty Forde (@MattyForde15) March 17, 2018
Stockdale is like one of NZ wingers who comes out of no where and has as many tries as caps... #finisher— Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) March 17, 2018
Unreal performance and achievement for @IrishRugby . Huge congrats to stable mates @peterom6 & @JohnnySexton don’t forget how this started in Paris #GrandSlamSaturday pic.twitter.com/514tYT6Why— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 17, 2018
It's always nice when the Irish get Twickenham to themselves. A slam with wins in Paris and London. It doesn't get better than that! pic.twitter.com/vBVGlH4191— Gerry Thornley (@gerrythornley) March 17, 2018
Just got sent this chariots image, I assume its advice as to where they may be put #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/Lz2KlDEakJ— Sandra Maguire (@SandraMaguire) March 17, 2018
Joe Schmidt’s side beat England 24-15, adding a Triple Crown and Grand Slam to the Six Nations title they won last week against Scotland at the Aviva.
A third Championship in five years for this remarkable team.