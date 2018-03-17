Twitter reacts: ‘S#%^*+ Irish will have some craic in London tonight'

Twitter was alight after Ireland cruised to what’s only their third ever Grand Slam title with a win over England in Twickenham on Saturday.

From Simon Zebo to Shane Lowry, here’s your Twitter reaction to Ireland’s Grand Slam victory. Yes, Grand Slam winners 2018. Happy St Patrick’s Day . . .

Joe Schmidt’s side beat England 24-15, adding a Triple Crown and Grand Slam to the Six Nations title they won last week against Scotland at the Aviva.

A third Championship in five years for this remarkable team.