Avison Young promotes Roscommon county footballer to commercial agency team

Agent Avison Young has promoted Edmond Nolan to its commercial agency team.

While Nolan will be better known as “Eddie” to supporters of Roscommon’s football team owing to his exploits as a midfielder for the county, his new role with Avison Young will see him working on disposals and acquisitions while providing consultancy advice to a variety of private, institutional, and semi-state clients.

Nolan joined Avison Young in September 2021, having previously completed an internship with the company in 2020. He is a graduate of Technological University Dublin with an honours BSc degree in valuation surveying.

His first four years with Avison Young saw him working on acquisitions, disposals and valuations as a member of both the company’s agency and valuation departments, while also assisting senior colleagues on a number of projects.

Commenting on Nolan’s promotion, Avison Young’s managing director, Fergal Burke, said: “We are delighted to recognise Edmond’s contribution to the business by promoting him to the position of associate director.

“Edmond has been a valued member of our team since his early days as a college intern and it’s fantastic to see him progressing through the ranks.”