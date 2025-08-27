Dawson Street home of Pret A Manger on sale for €2.85m

The prospect of securing a 6.05 per cent initial yield from a mixed-use investment property in what is arguably Dublin city centre’s foremost location should see strong interest in the sale of number 54 Dawson Street.

Located immediately adjacent to the Dawson Street Luas green-line stop and within a short walk of Grafton Street, the 4,882sq ft, four-storey over-basement property is fully let and generating €189,650 in annual rental income from four tenancies. It has a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 2.46 years to break and 7.82 years to expiry. The ground floor and basement level are let to Carebrook Partnership Ltd, trading as Pret A Manger, on a 15-year lease commencing February, 2022, at €110,000 per annum, with a tenant-break option in February, 2029.

The first floor is occupied by Rostrum Resources Limited, trading as Fusion Recruitment on a five-year lease commencing July, 2021, at €27,000 per annum. The second floor is let to Paulson Management Ireland Limited on a five-year lease commencing May, 2024, with annual mutual-break options at €27,000 per annum. The third floor is home to Deighton Infrastructure Management Limited, a specialist IT asset management software provider, on a five-year lease commencing March, 2024 at €25,650 per annum, with a tenant-break option in March, 2027.

54 Dawson Street is available for sale through Michele McGarry of Colliers at a guide price of €2.85 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.05 per cent and a capital value of €584 per sq ft.