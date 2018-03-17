England 15 Ireland 24: England player ratings

The defending Six Nations champions were comprehensively outplayed on their own turf
James Haskell after Ireland’s win. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Anthony Watson
Departed on the medical cart shortly after half-time, missing the drudgery that followed. Rating 5

Jonny May
Ran over for a customary late try but could make little impression on a cold afternoon. Rating 6

Jonathan Joseph
Anonymous for most of the match as his team-mates faltered around him. Rating 5

Ben Te’o
The jury is still out on whether he is a starter at Test level. Should have gone alone on one occasion. Rating 6

Elliot Daly
Two tries for the Wasps wing who is a superb finisher and one of the few bright sparks. Rating 7

Owen Farrell
Switched to outhalf but unable to influence a game controlled by Ireland throughout. Rating 6

Richard Wigglesworth
The logic behind his recall was sound, but was peripheral. Rating 6

The English players react after conceding a try. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Mako Vunipola
Tackled and gave everything, but among the players with nothing in the tank. Rating 6

Dylan Hartley
Conspicuous early on but faded as Ireland took a grip on the match. Rating 6

Kyle Sinckler
Ill-disciplined early on but must continue at tighthead due to his energy. Rating 7

Maro Itoje
Possibly his worst performance for England, offers nothing as a carrier. Rating 5

George Kruis
Dropped early pass brought back memories of the Lions tour. Rating 5

Chris Robshaw
Dipped below his usual level but did not stop running. Looked tired. Rating 6

James Haskell
Proved he still has an international future, made a nuisance of himself. Rating 7

Sam Simmonds
Concerns over his lack of size will only grow after this outing. Rating 6

Replacements
Mike Brown was tidy, producing a fiery display to remind Eddie Jones he should still be considered, but otherwise the bench made no impact. Rating 5

