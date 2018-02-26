Scotland backrow Ryan Wilson cited for alleged gouging

Disciplinary committee meet on Wednesday and he could miss upcoming Ireland match
Scotland’s Ryan Wilson celebrates with the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield. Photograph: Getty Images

Scotland’s Ryan Wilson celebrates with the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Scotland back-row forward Ryan Wilson has been cited for allegedly gouging an opponent during Saturday’s Six Nations win over England, tournament organisers have announced.

The Glasgow number eight allegedly “made contact with the eye area of an opponent” in the 37th minute of Scotland’s 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

A disciplinary hearing will be held before a Six Nations disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

Wilson was also involved in a tunnel incident with England centre Owen Farrell before the Calcutta Cup match. Images that have since been uploaded to YouTube show Farrell running between players from both teams before shoving Wilson to one side as he makes his way to the changing room. The Scotland number eight turns and other players look to join the scuffle before the footage ends.

Scotland face Ireland in their penultimate fixture in the competition on Saturday March 10th at the Aviva.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.