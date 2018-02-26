Scotland backrow Ryan Wilson cited for alleged gouging

Scotland back-row forward Ryan Wilson has been cited for allegedly gouging an opponent during Saturday’s Six Nations win over England, tournament organisers have announced.

The Glasgow number eight allegedly “made contact with the eye area of an opponent” in the 37th minute of Scotland’s 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

A disciplinary hearing will be held before a Six Nations disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

Wilson was also involved in a tunnel incident with England centre Owen Farrell before the Calcutta Cup match. Images that have since been uploaded to YouTube show Farrell running between players from both teams before shoving Wilson to one side as he makes his way to the changing room. The Scotland number eight turns and other players look to join the scuffle before the footage ends.

Scotland face Ireland in their penultimate fixture in the competition on Saturday March 10th at the Aviva.