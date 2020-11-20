Scotland and Fiji's Autumn Nations Cup match cancelled

Fiji have already seen their opening two matches against France and Italy called off

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Fiji’s latest round of Covid-19 tests produced 29 positive test results. File photograph: Getty Images

Scotland’s Autumn Nations Cup fixture with Fiji at Murrayfield on November 28th has been cancelled after the Pacific Islanders’ squad was decimated by coronavirus.

Fiji have already seen their opening two matches against France and Italy called off after the latest round of Covid-19 tests produced 29 positive test results.

France were awarded a 28-0 win after their Group B opener was cancelled last Saturday and Gregor Townsend’s Scots — who face Les Bleus on Sunday — will expect to be given the same.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “While this is very disappointing news, we support the decision to cancel the game and wish a speedy recovery to those affected in the Fijian squad. Our focus remains fully on Sunday’s match against France.”

Fiji are now guaranteed to finish bottom of their pool without playing a game but tournament bosses are still hoping Vern Cotter’s team can take part in the competition in the final round of games scheduled for December 5th.

In a statement, the organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup said: “The extent of infection in the Fiji camp, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, plus the obvious need for suitable preparation for any international Test match meant that, whilst difficult, the decision was unavoidable.

“The tournament organisers remain in constant contact with the Fijian squad regarding their wellbeing and recovery which continues to be the number one priority.

“The Fiji team and the organisers are hopeful that the fourth match on December 5th against the team that will finish in 4th place in Pool A will be able to take place, subject to checks on fitness levels once the players come out of isolation and following all appropriate protocols.”

