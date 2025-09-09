Ange Postecoglou in line to replace Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou is the frontrunner to replace Nuno Espírito Santo as the new Nottingham Forest head coach, after the Portuguese was relieved of his duties in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Australian was sacked by Tottenham at the end of the season, despite winning the Europa League final. They suffered domestically, however, finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has held talks with Forest in recent days with regards to taking over. He was eager to return to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity, with a feeling he has unfinished business in England after his departure from Tottenham and Postecoglou, who is of Greek heritage, already has a personal relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nuno’s departure felt inevitable since he said his relationship with Marinakis had deteriorated over the summer. “I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same,” Nuno said. “The reason behind it, I don’t know … I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality.”

Nuno was irritated by the time it took to complete transfers during the window and fell out with Forest’s new head of global football Edu. Marinakis was unhappy with Nuno going public and considered severing ties with the head coach sooner but in the end waited until international week. Forest’s sporting director Ross Wilson was the one who delivered the news to Nuno.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” said a club statement in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024-25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Marinakis has previously praised Postecoglou, who started his European managerial career with Greek third division side Panachaiki. Postecoglou was born in Athens before moving to Australia as a young boy.

“What he achieved, he did with a team that has not won any titles, it has had a very difficult time in recent years. In this huge success that the whole world saw, he promoted Greece,” Marinakis said when presenting him with an award in Greece following his Europa League triumph.

“We must thank him especially for this and we wish him well, although we are sure that he will do well as he has the ability. Wherever he goes, the successes will come.”

Nuno leaves Forest as their most successful coach since Frank Clark, having qualified for the Europa League. — Guardian