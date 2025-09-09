Fianna Fáil to pick presidential election candidate at meeting in Leinster House

Fianna Fáil's 71-strong parliamentary party had to pick between Dublin football manager Jim Gavin and MEP Billy Kelleher. Illustration: Paul Scott

Fianna Fáil will decide on Tuesday who its candidate will be in the upcoming presidential election.

A special meeting of the party’s 71-strong parliamentary party will take place to decide whether to choose former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin or MEP Billy Kelleher.

The party’s TDs, senators and MEPS are due to meet in Leinster House at 11.30am where Mr Gavin and Mr Kelleher will make a pitch which will be followed by a secret ballot.

Mr Gavin enjoys the declared support of more than 30 members of the parliamentary party, including Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin, and all senior Cabinet Ministers.

Mr Kelleher has just five party colleagues who have publicly declared support for him – MEP Barry Andrews, TDs Pádraig O’Sullivan, James O’Connor Peter Cleere and Senator Paul Daly.

The presidential election will take place on Friday, October 24th.

Nominations opened last Friday and will close on Wednesday, September 24th.