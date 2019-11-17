Saracens set to drop planned appeal against €6.3m fine and 35-point deduction

English club were sanctioned for breaching the Premiership salary cap

 

Saracens are set to drop their planned appeal against a €6.3 million fine and a 35-point penalty for a breach of the salary cap.

The back-to-back English Premiership champions and reigning European champions had initially announced their intention to appeal against what they deemed to be “heavy-handed” punishments that were further described by club chairman Nigel Wray as “absolutely devastating”.

But ahead of Monday’s deadline to officially serve notice of appeal, Saracens are now poised to confirm they will not be doing so.

More to follow

