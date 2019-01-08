Sale Sharks say no compensation paid to Cillian Willis

News round-up: Leinster register Conor O’Brien; changes afoot in Munster

Cillian Willis in action for Sale during the LV= Cup semi-final against Saracens at Salford City Stadium in March, 2013. Photograph: Paul Thomas/Getty Images

Cillian Willis in action for Sale during the LV= Cup semi-final against Saracens at Salford City Stadium in March, 2013. Photograph: Paul Thomas/Getty Images

 

Sale Sharks have released a statement “concerning litigation” between the club and former player Cillian Willis, the ex-Leinster scrumhalf who was forced to retire with concussion issues sustained while playing for Sale against Saracens in March 2013.

“Whilst it is correct that Mr Willis did commence a legal action against the club in 2016,” the statement read, “Mr Willis subsequently discontinued that claim on March 2018, without any payment of compensation being made by Sale Sharks.”

Next month Willis enters court proceedings in Manchester with a medic who treated him during the same LV Cup match against Saracens almost six years ago.

Meanwhile, Leinster have registered in-form centre Conor O’Brien for Saturday’s Champions Cup tie against Toulouse at the RDS. Injured Wallaby international Joe Tomane has been de-registered.

Ian Keatley will join Treviso next season, according to reports on the42.ie and in the Limerick Leader. The 31-year-old, capped seven times by Ireland since 2009, has been unable to regain the Munster No 10 jersey since Joey Carbery’s arrival in Limerick, JJ Hanrahan’s return to form and Tyler Bleyendaal’s return to fitness.

Treviso need an outhalf to provide cover for Tommaso Allan and Ian McKinley during the World Cup.

Jaco Taute and James Hart are also set to leave the province.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.