Ulster look to show a little flair as Benetton arrive for opener

Pro 14: Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, 8.15pm – Live on Eir Sport 2, Premier Sports

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has recognised form and potential in the composition of the backline for Friday night’s opening Guinness Pro14 fixture, albeit that a couple of changes were foisted upon him to a degree.

The absence of the injured Stuart McCloskey has facilitated the introduction of Stewart Moore at inside centre, a very talented footballer with good balance, speed and a nice range to his passing game. He has the ability to act as a second playmaker and with Michael Lowry selected at outhalf, there’s no shortage of guile.

Lowry excelled when switching to outhalf in the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse; it’s arguably his best position, a claim he may be able to reinforce. The presence of Lowry and Moore means that Ulster lacks a little size in that channel but both are brave in the tackle. Rob Lyttle’s footwork and acceleration make him a threat in attack.

Jacob Stockdale reverts to fullback after a disappointing game on the wing in France. Ireland coach Andy Farrell will track his performance with interest. James Hume has settled impressively into the 13 jersey, while Craig Gilroy will be aware that he needs to rediscover his best form.

While it’s a young backline, there’s a great deal more experience in the pack, with the return of Marcell Coetzee a huge fillip. Ireland underage international Dave McCann had an excellent game against Leinster A, and that’s recognised with a place on the bench. The flanker cum number eight and prop Gareth Milasinovich should make their respective senior debuts at some point.

Italian under-20 international outhalf Paolo Garbisi makes his first senior appearance for the visitors. Benetton have consistently proved formidable opposition, home and away in the league, but anything other than an Ulster victory would be a surprise.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; S Carter, I Henderson (capt); M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, D O’Connor, D McCann, A Mathewson, B Johnston, L Ludik.

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, I Brex, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage (capt); C Traore, H Faiva, M Ricconi; M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi.

Replacements: G Lucchesi, N Quaglio, S Ferrari, N Cannone, E Snyman, G Pettinelli, C Braley, E Padovani.

Referee: A Jones (Wales)